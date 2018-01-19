Brooks, McLemore lead Grizzlies past Kings 106-88

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored a career-best 22 points, Ben McLemore had a season-high 21 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the skidding Sacramento Kings 106-88 on Friday night for their third consecutive win.

The game marked Zach Randolph's first return to Memphis since spending eight years as a key figure in the Grizzlies' success. The power forward received a standing ovation when he was introduced with the starting lineups. The team showed a tribute video between the first and second quarters.

Randolph finished with four points and six rebounds for the Kings, who have lost seven straight.

Tyreke Evans added 14 points and Andrew Harrison finished with 12 for Memphis, which built its lead in the third quarter and coasted down the stretch.

De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 16 points and six assists, while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Vince Carter scored 15 each for Sacramento.

Memphis clicked off a 22-7 run to open the second half, extending the lead to 15 before carrying a 67-59 advantage into the fourth. The Kings never really threatened the rest of the way.

Neither team shot particularly well, both hitting at less than 37 per cent through three quarters. Sacramento's 21 turnovers added to its problems.

Memphis took an early 13-point lead but then fell into a poor shooting stretch. That contributed to the Kings tying the game 40-all at halftime.

TIP-INS

Kings: Randolph wasn't the only one back with recent ties to Memphis. Carter also played for the Grizzlies last season before signing with the Kings, and Sacramento coach Dave Joerger was the Grizzlies' coach until the end of the 2015-16 season. In addition, F Skal Labissiere played high school ball in Memphis. . The Kings have lost 14 of their last 15 games in Memphis.

Grizzlies: Put together their first three-game winning streak since the opening three games of the season. . McLemore's previous season high was 17 points against Oklahoma City on Dec. 9. . Brooks has reached double figures in three straight games.

UP NEXT

Kings: Make their second stop on a six-game road trip Monday night at Charlotte.

Grizzlies: At the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

