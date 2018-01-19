Dolphins hire Dowell Loggains as offensive co-ordinator
A
A
MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins have announced several changes in Adam Gase's coaching staff, including the hiring of Dowell Loggains as offensive
Jeremiah Washburn was hired as offensive line coach. Defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo, running backs coach Danny Barrett and defensive line coach Terrell Williams were not retained, the Dolphins said Friday.
Three assistants changed titles. Shawn Jefferson will become assistant head coach/
Gase will continue to call plays. He and Loggains were on the Chicago Bears' staff together in 2015, and Loggains was the Bears' offensive
