Dortmund drops Aubameyang again for Hertha Berlin game

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund has left star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of its squad for the second Bundesliga match in a row.

The Gabon player, who was dropped from the squad for Dortmund's 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg last Sunday, was again omitted from the side that was playing at Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc tells Eurosport, "It's not a suspension but a sporting decision."

Coach Peter Stoeger says, "If he can help the team, he can make himself available again. If he steps up he will be back again next week."

Aubameyang was originally dropped for missing a club appointment, with Stoeger saying he felt the player was "not so focused at the moment."

Zorc said he didn't know what the striker was thinking. It was the third time in just over a year that Dortmund has omitted the player for disciplinary reasons.