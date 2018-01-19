Former hockey, MMA brawler Steve Bosse to make heavyweight boxing debut

MONTREAL — Former hockey brawler and mixed martial arts fighter Steve Bosse is ready to try his hand at boxing.

The 36-year-old Bosse is to face Julio Cuellar Cabrera (12-6-0) of Bolivia on Feb. 15 in a six-round heavyweight bout at the Montreal Casino.

"Don't go looking for finesse, it won't be there," Bernard Barre, vice-president of promoter GYM, said Friday in a release.

Bosse, of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., went 12-2 as an MMA fighter, including three UFC bouts, from 2007 to 2016.