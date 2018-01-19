Johan Santana chosen for Twins Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Twins ace Johan Santana has been chosen for the team's Hall of Fame.

The Twins announced the honour Friday as part of their winter celebration.

The 38-year-old left-hander played eight seasons with Minnesota and won two AL Cy Young Awards. He made his major league debut with the Twins in 2000 and went 93-44 with a 3.22 ERA for them.

Speaking with reporters on a conference call following the announcement, Santana said he's not officially retired. He last pitched in the majors in 2012 with the New York Mets, the year he threw his only no-hitter.

Santana said he's thought about a return, but the shoulder injury that cut short his career hasn't made a comeback possible. He was on this year's ballot for the national baseball Hall of Fame.

Santana posted a career-high 20 wins in 2004 and set a Twins record with 17 strikeouts against Texas in 2007.