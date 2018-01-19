Lundby wins 4th straight ski jumping World Cup event
ZAO, Japan — Maren Lundby won her fourth straight World Cup ski jumping event on Friday, building on her status as the gold-medal
Lundby posted jumps of 101.5 and 100.0
Chiara Hoelzl of Austria was second with 219.3 points after leaps of 94.5 and 94.0
Sara Takanashi, still seeking her first win of the season, was fourth.
With Friday's win, Lundby extended her lead in the overall World Cup standings to 660 points, 160 ahead of Katherina Althaus of Germany.