Montreal Impact trade first-round picks in MLS SuperDraft

Major League Soccer's SuperDraft, always a crapshoot, is more complicated than ever this year. Looking at Toronto FC's current roster _ like other clubs, very much a work in progress during the off-season _ only goalkeeper Alex Bono (sixth overall, 2015) and defender Nick Hagglund (10th overall, 2014) remain among Toronto draft choices.

PHILADELPHIA — The Montreal Impact traded both of their first-round picks at the MLS SuperDraft on Friday.

Montreal traded its fourth overall pick to FC Dallas for US$200,000 of general allocation money, then swapped the seventh overall selection to Minnesota United FC for $150,000 of targeted allocation money.

Dallas selected forward Francis Atuahene out of Michigan with the fourth pick and Minnesota took Indiana forward Mason Toye at No. 7.

The Vancouver Whitecaps chose Washington defender Justin Fiddes with the 17th pick.

Reigning MLS Cup champion Toronto FC traded the 23rd pick to Minnesota for $50,000 in TAG and a second-round draft pick.

Los Angeles FC picked University of Akron defender Joao Moutinho first overall.

The first two rounds of the SuperDraft will be held Friday in Philadelphia. Rounds three and four will be held Sunday via conference call.

