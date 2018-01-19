NASCAR's 1st champion inducted into Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR's first champion has been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Red Byron was the first inductee in Friday night's ceremony. He was introduced by reigning NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr.

Byron was NASCAR's first crowned champion in the Modified Series and in 1948 the Strictly Stock Series, which is now called the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Byron served in the United States Army Air Corps in the Pacific during World War II. He suffered a severe injury to his left leg while flying in a combat mission and later had to wear a specially created steel leg brace while racing.