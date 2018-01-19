QMJHL Roundup: Chainey scores OT winner as Mooseheads top Screaming Eagles

HALIFAX — Jocktan Chainey scored the winner late in overtime to lift the Halifax Mooseheads over the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 5-4 on Friday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Otto Somppi led the Mooseheads (30-10-6) with two goals and two assists. Jake Ryczek and Raphael Lavoie, with a goal and two helpers, also chipped in.

Leon Gawanke, Ian Smallwood, Declan Smith and Jordan Ty Fournier supplied the offence for Cape Breton (20-19-6).

Blade Mann-Dixon turned aside 30 shots for Halifax while Kevin Mandolese turned away 36 shots in defeat.

The Mooseheads went 3 for 5 on the power play and the Screaming Eagles converted twice on seven opportunities.

---

REMPARTS 5 WILDCATS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Gregor MacLeod had two goals and an assist as Quebec got past the Wildcats.

Tomas Dajcar, Philipp Kurashev and Matthew Boucher also scored for the Remparts (25-16-5). Antoine Samuel kicked out 29 shots.

Jeremy McKenna and Nicholas Welsh found the back of the net for Moncton (18-20-8) and Mark Grametbauer made 33 saves.

---

TITAN 7 SEA DOGS 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jeffrey Truchon-Viel scored twice and added two assists as Acadie-Bathurst downed the Sea Dogs.

Jordan Maher and Noah Dobson added a goal and two helpers apiece for the Titan (24-13-8). Samuel Asselin, Olivier Galipeau and Antoine Morand had the other goals while Joseph Murdaca made 12 saves.

Ben Reid, Alexis Girard and Yohan Plamondon had goals for Saint John (11-25-8). Alex D'Orio turned aside 51 shots in defeat.

---

DRAKKAR 5 ISLANDERS 4

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Francis Leclerc stopped 44 shots and Luke Kirwan scored twice as the Drakkar edged Charlottetown.

Ivan Chekhovich, Edouard St-Laurent and Bradley Lalonde also scored for Baie-Comeau (20-22-3). Jordan Martel tacked on three helpers.

Daniel Hardie struck twice with Saku Vesterinen and Sam King also chipping in for the Islanders (26-15-3). Dakota Lund-Cornish made 23 saves.

---

TIGRES 3 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Maxime Comtois struck twice and Etienne Montpetit made 40 saves as Victoriaville beat the Voltiguers.

Vitalii Abramov opened the scoring on the power play for the Tigres (24-16-6).

Xavier Simoneau and Nicolas Beaudin replied for Drummondville (29-13-2). Olivier Rodrigue turned aside 21 shots.

---

PHOENIX 2 OCEANIC 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Hugo Roy supplied the game-winning goal for the Phoenix as they topped Rimouski.

Kevin Gilbert also scored for Sherbrooke (19-18-9) and Reilly Pickard turned away 28 shots.

Alexis Lafreniere had the lone goal for the Oceanic (28-12-5) and Colten Ellis made 28 saves.