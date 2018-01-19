QMJHL Roundup: Comtois stars in shootout as Tigres edge Oceanic 4-3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Maxime Comtois was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Victoriaville Tigres edged Rimouski Oceanic 4-3 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Ivan Kosorenkov scored twice in regulation for Victoriaville (23-16-6) and Vitalii Abramov chipped in as well.

Mathieu Nadeau, Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Alexis Lafreniere scored for the Oceanic (28-11-5).

Etienne Montpetit turned aside 28 shots for the Tigres and Colten Ellis kicked out 28 shots for Rimouski.

Victoriaville went 1 for 5 on the power play and the Oceanic went 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

ISLANDERS 3 SAGUENEENS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Daniel Hardie had a hat trick as Charlottetown sank the Sagueneens.

Hardie scored the winner the Islanders (26-14-3) at 10:56 of the third period.

Vladislav Kotkov scored for Chicoutimi (16-23-4).

---

HUSKIES 9 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — William Cyr scored three times in Rouyn-Noranda's rout of the Foreurs.

Patrik Hrehorcak and Alex Beaucage had a pair of goals each for the Huskies (26-12-7), while Felix Bibeauand and Tommy Beaudoin also scored.

Julien Tessier responded for the Foreurs (17-23-4).

---