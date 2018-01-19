Rams co-ordinator Matt LaFleur 3rd to interview with Titans
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have interviewed three candidates in their search for new coach and none have had any NFL head coaching experience. Los Angeles Rams offensive
The Titans announced Friday they had concluded LaFleur's interview.
LaFleur, 38, is coming off his first season as offensive
In four seasons with the Washington Redskins, LaFleur was quarterbacks coach and worked with Robert Griffin III. Griffin became the first Redskins rookie quarterback named to the Pro Bowl. LaFleur started in the NFL as an offensive assistant with the Houston
He started coaching at his alma mater Saginaw Valley State where he played quarterback. He also coached at Central Michigan and Northern Michigan.
The Titans interviewed a pair of defensive
