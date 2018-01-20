Aguero torments Newcastle with hat trick for Man City

MANCHESTER, England — Sergio Aguero tormented Newcastle again as Premier League leader Manchester City recovered from last week's defeat by Liverpool to beat Rafael Benitez's struggling team 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Argentina striker, who scored five in a game against Newcastle in 2015, helped himself to a hat trick this time as City maintained its 12-point lead at the top of the standings.

Aguero headed in a cross from Kevin De Bruyne to give the home team a 34th-minute lead and the forward added a second goal from the penalty spot early in the second half after Raheem Sterling was fouled by Javier Manquillo.