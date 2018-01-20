Bucks' Antetokounmpo to miss 2 games to rest sore knee

PHILADELPHIA — Milwaukee Bucks leading scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the next two games to rest a sore right knee.

The Bucks announced Saturday that the All-Star would sit out the game at Philadelphia and Monday's home game against Phoenix. That will give Antetokounmpo eight days off before his planned return Friday at home against Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo also missed games on Nov. 22 and Dec. 23 because of the same issue.

The 6-foot-11 forward is the NBA's second-leading scorer at 28.2 points a game. His average of 37.4 minutes is tops in the league. Antetokounmpo on Thursday was voted an All-Star starter for the second straight year.