Canadians Drury, Serwa take fourth place in ski cross World Cup races

KANANASKIS, Alta. — Canadians Kevin Drury and Kelsey Serwa finished just off the podium Saturday in their respective World Cup ski cross races.

Drury, of Toronto, crashed mid-race in the men's four-man big final, bringing down two other competitors with him.

Paul Eckert of Germany easily won the race, while Austria's Christoph Wahrstoetter and Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger rebounded from the crash to finish second and third, respectively.

Serwa, of Kelowna, B.C., fell in the women's final. Sweden's Sandra Naeslund won gold and Marielle Berger Sabbatel and Alizee Baron, both of France, won silver and bronze.