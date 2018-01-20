Daniel Andre Tande wins 1st title at ski flying Worlds
OBERSTDORF, Germany — Daniel Andre Tande of Norway claimed his first big international title at the ski flying World Championships on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Tande, who had already won the opening two rounds with jumps of 212 and 227
The fourth round was called off due to strong winds and heavy snowfall.
Tande also set a new hill record in Oberstdorf by jumping 238.5 in qualification.
The Norwegian finished 13.3 points ahead of Poland's Kamil Stoch, the Four Hills champion, who had jumps of 230, 219 and 211.5
Germany's Richard Freitag was third with jumps of 228, 225 and 190.5 for 627.6 points, ahead of Stefan Kraft of Austria and Andreas Stjernen of Norway.
A team competition was scheduled for Sunday.