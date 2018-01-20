Defender Umtiti fit for Barcelona after 7 weeks out injured
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has been cleared to play after recovering from a leg injury that sidelined him for seven weeks.
Umtiti hasn't played since damaging a muscle in his right thigh during a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo on Dec. 2.
Barcelona, however, hasn't missed the 24-year-old French
Thomas Vermaelen has played well in his place, helping the team to maintain its commanding lead of the Spanish league. Barcelona currently has an eight-point lead.
Umtiti has been included in the squad for Barcelona's game at Real Betis on Sunday.
