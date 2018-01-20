Impact fill hole at centre back; sign French veteran Zakaria Diallo

MONTREAL — French defender Zakaria Diallo has signed a two-year contract with the Montreal Impact.

The six-foot-four centreback joined Montreal from Stade Brestois in France's Ligue-2.

"The goal with Zakaria's arrival is to strengthen the team in central defence," Impact head coach Remi Garde said in a statement. "I am pleased with his recruitment because he has the athletic and technical profile I was looking for."

Diallo, 31, has played mostly in the French second division with Ajaccio and Brest, but also started three games in Ligue-1 with Dijon in 2011-12 and then stayed with the team when it was relegated.

He was named to the Ligue-2 team of the year for the 2016-17 season, scoring three goals in 35 games for Brest.

"I'm very happy to join the Montreal Impact," said Diallo. "It's a dream come true for me because I've always wanted to play in MLS."