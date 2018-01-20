Jason Dickinson scores twice, Mike McKenna makes 38 saves as Stars beat Moose

WINNIPEG — Jason Dickinson scored twice and Mike McKenna made 38 saves as the Texas Stars beat the Manitoba Moose 5-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Colin Markison, Curtis Mckenzie and Greg Rallo also found the back of the net for the Stars (22-15-6).

Tucker Poolman responded for the Moose (26-10-5). Jamie Phillips stopped 27-of-31 shots in a losing cause.