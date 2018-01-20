Kings' Brown fined $10,000, Penguins' docked Malkin $5,000
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown has been fined $10,000 for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins
The incident occurred at 6:36 of the third period of the Penguins' 3-1 win on Thursday night. Brown was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding.
Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin was fined $5,000 for spearing Brown at 6:57 of the first period.
