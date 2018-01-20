Sports

Kings' Brown fined $10,000, Penguins' docked Malkin $5,000

Los Angeles Kings Trevor Lewis (22) gets in a shoving match with Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Thomas R. Cordova/The Orange County Register via AP)

Los Angeles Kings Trevor Lewis (22) gets in a shoving match with Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Thomas R. Cordova/The Orange County Register via AP)

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown has been fined $10,000 for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Justin Schultz.

The incident occurred at 6:36 of the third period of the Penguins' 3-1 win on Thursday night. Brown was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding.

Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin was fined $5,000 for spearing Brown at 6:57 of the first period.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NHL, sports

Most Popular