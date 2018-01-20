Miocic, Cormier set to defend heaviest titles at UFC 220
BOSTON — UFC is back in Boston.
The top MMA promotion returned to TD Garden Saturday night with the heavyweight and light heavyweight belts on the line on the same card for the first time since 2003.
Stipe Miocic (17-2) looks to set a UFC heavyweight division record with a third straight successful title
Daniel Cormier (19-1) defends the light heavyweight title against Switzerland's Volkan Oezdemir (15-1).
UFC held its fifth card at TD Garden, the first since 2016, and the company said the arena was sold out.