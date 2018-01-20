Rugby league "immortal" Graeme Langlands dead at 76
SYDNEY, Australia — Graeme Langlands, who played 45 rugby league tests for Australia, retiring as the country's most-capped player at that time, has died. He was 76.
In a statement, Langlands' faimily said he had been "in very poor health and suffering from a number of chronic diseases."
Langlands, a fullback or
National Rugby League chief executive Todd Greenberg said Langlands was "such a dominant player in his era" and one of eight players listed as Australian rugby league "immortals."