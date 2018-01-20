Vonn amps up Olympic preps with World Cup downhill win

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lindsey Vonn amped up her Olympic preparations by winning a World Cup downhill by a large margin on Saturday.

Vonn clocked 1 minute, 36.48 seconds on the sun-drenched Olympia delle Tofane course for a 0.92-second advantage over Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein.

Vonn's U.S. teammate Jacqueline Wiles finished third, 0.98 behind, for her second career podium result.

It was Vonn's record 12th win in Cortina and 79th in her career, moving her within seven of Ingemar Stenmark's record 86 World Cup victories.

Sofia Goggia of Italy, the winner of the past two downhills, lost control landing a jump and did not finish.