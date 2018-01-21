Back in form after knee surgery, Gut wins Cortina super-G

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lara Gut won the final World Cup super-G before the Olympics on Sunday, signalling a return to form after knee surgery last season.

It was the Swiss skier's first victory since winning the downhill in Cortina almost a year ago.

In a race on a shortened course that was shaped by strong winds, overcast conditions and overnight snowfall, Gut clocked 1 minute, 14.78 seconds for a 0.14-second advantage over Johanna Schnarf of Italy.

Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria finished third, 0.27 behind.

Lindsey Vonn, the record holder in Cortina with 12 wins, was slowed by a strong gust of wind and finished sixth, 0.37 back.