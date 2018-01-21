Cyprien gets winner for Nice against Saint-Etienne

PARIS — Saint-Etienne kept Mario Balotelli quiet but it wasn't enough as Nice won 1-0 Sunday in the French league to move level on points with fifth-placed Nantes.

After scoring twice away to Monaco on Tuesday, the Italian striker had a quiet game by his high standards this season. Balotelli has netted 12 league goals so far, several of them winners. But this time it was midfielder Wylan Cyprien who made the difference with a free-kick in the 23nd minute for his first goal of the campaign.