Jaguars safety Gipson active for AFC title game vs. Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Jaguars free safety Tashaun Gipson is active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Patriots.

Gipson had been listed as questionable with a foot injury. The inactive players for Jacksonville are running back Chris Ivory, defensive ends Eli Ankou and Carrol Phillips, linebacker Deon King, and offensive linemen Chris Reed, Josh Walker and Williams Poehls.

The Patriots will be without running back Mike Gillislee (knee), defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee), offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (knee), tight end Jacob Hollister, receivers Kenny Britt and Bernard Reedy and linebacker David Harris.

