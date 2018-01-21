Kristoffersen leads Hirscher by 1 second in World Cup slalom

KITZBUEHEL, Austria — Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway led a men's World Cup slalom after the opening run Sunday, threatening Marcel Hirscher's five-race winning streak.

Kristoffersen timed 55.87 seconds on the Ganslern course to lead Michael Matt of Austria by 0.10, while Hirscher was 1.05 behind in third. Fourth-place Daniel Yule of Switzerland had 1.29 to make up in the final run.

"It's only one tenth ahead of Michi," Kristoffersen said. "It was OK, a nice run. It's turning a bit, pretty difficult, but it's not a fast course. You have to push."

Kristoffersen set a World Cup record this season by getting podiums in all six slaloms without winning a race. He has been after his 15th career slalom victory since triumphing in Schladming, Austria, a year ago.

Continuing their slalom rivalry from past seasons into next month's Pyeongchang Olympics, Kristoffersen was runner-up to Hirscher in five races this season, including three giant slaloms.

On Sunday, many racers struggled in the tough conditions after overnight snowfall. On a difficult course set by his coach Jani Hladnik, Russia's Alexander Khoroshilov straddled a gate and failed in his bid to improve his slalom ranking ahead of the Olympics.

Britain's Dave Ryding, who finished runner-up to Hirscher last year, trailed Kristoffersen by 2.89 seconds in 25th.

With a win on Sunday, Hirscher would match Hermann Maier's Austrian record of 54 World Cup victories. Only Swedish standout Ingemar Stenmark (86) won more races.

A six straight win would leave the Austrian still three victories short of the best mark of nine consecutive slalom wins, set by Italian great Alberto Tomba in 1995.