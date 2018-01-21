Madrid ends winless run at home with 7-1 rout of Deportivo

MADRID — Real Madrid has made its fans happy again.

With Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo each scoring twice, Madrid routed Deportivo La Coruna 7-1 in the Spanish league on Sunday, ending a three-match winless streak at home and easing the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane and his players.

The fans who had loudly jeered the team in recent matches were cheering on their feet after the final whistle at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The easy win followed a series of poor results that all but ended Madrid's title chances.

Nacho Fernandez also scored twice, and Luka Modric added another goal for Madrid as it regained fourth place in the standings, cutting its deficit to Barcelona to a still massive 16 points.

Ronaldo, who hadn't scored in three games, left the field with a bloodied face because of a cut sustained near his eye while scoring near the end.

