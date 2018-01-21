OHL Roundup: McMaster scores OT winner as Battalion edge Spirit 4-3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Adam McMaster scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime to lift the North Bay Battalion to a 4-3 victory over the Saginaw Spirit on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Adam Thilander tied the game midway through the third period and Brad Chenier also scored for North Bay (20-20-6).

Danny Katic, Jake Goldowski and Max Grondin supplied the offence for the Spirit (23-17-4).

Battalion goaltender Julian Sime stopped 25 shots and Saginaw's Evan Cormier made 29 saves.

North Bay was 1 for 5 on the power play while the Spirit failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

---

STEELHEADS 6 FRONTENACS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ryan McLeod scored twice as the Steelheads beat Kingston.

Nicolas Hague, Albert Michnac, Cole Carter and Michael Little also scored for Mississauga (20-24-1).

Jason Robertson and Linus Nyman scored for the Frontenacs (22-16-7).

---

ATTACK 4 OTTERS 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nick Suzuki scored a hat trick as the Attack downed Erie.

Ethan Szypula had the other goal for Owen Sound (19-18-7).

Hayden Fowler scored for the Otters (13-24-9).

---

RANGERS 4 STORM 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Connor Bunnaman's second-period goal stood as the winner as the Rangers doubled up Guelph.

Adam Liska, Givani Smith and Eric Guest also scored for Kitchener (30-14-2).

Alexey Toropchenko and Isaac Ratcliffe had goals for the Storm (22-18-4).

---

67'S 6 PETES 1

OTTAWA — Tye Felhaber and Austen Keating each scored twice as the 67's downed Peterborough.

Graeme Clarke and Travis Barron rounded out the scoring for Ottawa (19-21-5).

Logan DeNoble scored for the Petes (18-23-5).

---

SPITFIRES 1 FIREBIRDS 0

WINDSOR, Ont. — Michael DiPietro stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Spitfires blanked Flint.

Cole Purboo provided the offence for Windsor (23-17-4).

Luke Cavallin turned away 35 shots for the Firebirds (13-27-4).

---

STING 6 GENERALS 5

OSHAWA, Ont. — Jordan Kyrou scored the winner and had four assists while Michael Pezzetta had two goals and a helper as Sarnia topped the Generals.

Jonathan Ang, Adam Ruzicka and Drake Rymsha rounded out the attack for the Sting (32-12-2).

Jack Studnicka struck twice with Matt Brassard, Danil Antropov and Brendan Harrogate also chipping in for Oshawa (22-20-3).