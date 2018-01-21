Oladipo's 19 leads Pacers, snapping Spurs' home streak

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Oladipo scored 19 points and the Indiana Pacers defeated San Antonio 94-86 on Sunday night, snapping the Spurs' 14-game home winning streak.

Darren Collison added 15 points for Indiana, which snapped a three-game losing streak in San Antonio.

The Spurs lost at home for the third time this season and the first since Nov. 10 against Milwaukee.

Pau Gasol had 14 points to lead San Antonio.

With Manu Ginobili, Rudy Gay and Kawhi Leonard out with injuries, the Spurs opted to bring Tony Parker off the bench for just the 14th time in 1,165 career games.

Parker responded with 12 points and five assists, but LaMarcus Aldridge struggled without the veteran point guard.

The Pacers stymied Aldridge offensively even without the injured Myles Turner, limiting the Spurs forward to a season-low 10 points. Aldridge started 1 for 4, with his only basket coming on a put-back of Danny Green's missed jumper, and finished 5 for 14 from the field.

San Antonio pulled within 83-76 with 5:03 remaining on Davis Bertans' 3-pointer, but the Spurs committed two turnovers on the next two possessions.

Indiana led by as many as 17 points.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Turner missed his seventh straight game with an injured right elbow. He high-stepped halfway down the baseline in celebration after Al Jefferson dunked on Pau Gasol early in the fourth quarter. ... The Pacers concluded their longest trip of the season, going 3-2. ... Indiana came in averaging 106.5 points per game, which was 10th in the league.

Spurs: Ginobili was a late scratch after being listed as questionable with bruised right thigh. ... San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said he is still not sure when Leonard will return as he continues to rehabilitate right quadriceps tendinopathy. ... Spurs players have missed 123 games collectively because of injuries and sat out 10 games for rest. ... Aldridge's previous low was 11 points against at Boston on Oct. 30.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Spurs: Host Cleveland on Tuesday night.

___