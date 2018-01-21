Payton, Magic overcome Irving's 40 points to beat Celtics

BOSTON — Elfrid Payton had 22 points and the Orlando Magic won for just the third time in their last 20 games, overcoming Kyrie Irving's 40 points to beat the Boston Celtics 103-95 on Sunday.

Orlando snapped a 14-game losing streak at Boston. The Magic had lost 10 in a row on the road overall since early December.

Irving sat out Boston's previous game to rest a sore left shoulder. Despite his efforts, the Celtics dropped their season-worst third straight home game.

Evan Fournier added 19 and Aaron Gordon had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic.

LAKERS 127, KNICKS 107

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had 29 points and 10 assists, Julius Randle added 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Los Angeles beat New York for its sixth win in eight games.

Kyle Kuzma added 15 points for the Lakers (17-29), who continued their midseason surge of solid play. Rookie point guard Alex Caruso set career highs with nine points and eight assists, making the most of extensive playing time in the absence of injured Lonzo Ball.

Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Michael Beasley scored 17 points apiece for the Knicks, who have lost 12 of 16. New York slipped to 2-2 on its seven-game trip.

The Knicks couldn't keep up down the stretch with the Lakers, whose up-tempo offence flowed throughout their highest-scoring game in two weeks.

NETS 101, PISTONS 100

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie's jumper with 0.9 seconds left lifted Brooklyn over Detroit, the Pistons' fifth straight loss.

After a basket by Andre Drummond put the Pistons ahead with 4.7 seconds left, Dinwiddie took the inbounds pass, drove to 14 feet and drained a jumper against his former teammates.

Caris LeVert split a pair of free throws with 13.7 seconds left, giving the Nets a 99-98 edge.

Langston Galloway misplayed the ensuing inbounds pass, but was able to knock the ball to Drummond. Detroit's centre nearly travelled in a rare drive from outside the 3-point arc, and flipped in a go-ahead shot.