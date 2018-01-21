QMJHL Roundup: Hudgin scores second of game in OT as Foreurs edge Cataractes

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Nathan Hudgin scored his second goal of the game in overtime and added an assist as the Val-d'Or Foreurs edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Calvin Martin and Julien Tessier also had goals for the Foreurs (18-24-4).

Anthony Imbeault, Samuel Blier and Vasily Glotov scored for Shawinigan (14-29-2).

Mathieu Marquis kicked out 35 shots for the win in net as Mathieu Bellemare made 31 saves in defeat.

Val-d'Or was scoreless on two power plays and the Cataractes went 0 for 3.

---

OCEANIC 3 ISLANDERS 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Colten Ellis stopped 35 shots and Samuel Dove-McFalls scored the winner as the Oceanic got past Charlottetown.

Mathieu Nadeau and Charle-Edouard D'Astous also chipped in for Rimouski (29-12-5).

Nikita Alexandrov had a power-play goal for the Islanders (26-16-3) and Matthew Welsh made 29 saves.

---

ARMADA 3 HUSKIES 2 (OT)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lift Blainville-Boisbriand over the Huskies.

Joel Teasdale had the other goal for the Armada (32-9-3) and Mikhail Denisov turned aside 15 shots.

Mathieu Boucher and Felix Bibeau found the back of the net for Rouyn-Noranda (27-12-8). Samuel Harvey made 31 saves in defeat.

Blainville-Boisbriand's Thomas Ethier was given a match penalty for checking from behind at 13:26 of the third period.

---

DRAKKAR 5 OLYMPIQUES 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — D'Artagnan Joly had a goal and two assists and Francis Leclerc made 30 saves as the Drakkar toppled Gatineau.

Luke Kirwan, Edouard St-Laurent, Joakim Paradis and Bradley Lalonde supplied the rest of the offence for Baie-Comeau (21-22-3).

Alex Breton struck twice and Shawn Boudrias had the other goal for the Olympiques (24-17-4). Creed Jones turned aside 29 shots.