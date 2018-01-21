Sound Tigers shut out Marlies in SO to snap Toronto's eight-game win streak

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Mitchell Vande Sompel scored the only goal of the shootout as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers beat the Marlies 1-0 on Sunday to snap Toronto's eight-game winning steak in American Hockey League action.

Kristers Gudlevskis stopped all 25 shots he faced for the Sound Tigers (20-15-6).

Garret Sparks made 31 saves through regulation and overtime for Toronto (30-11-1), the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate.