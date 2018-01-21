WHL Roundup: Hart with shutout, Silvertips beat Wheat Kings to extend win streak

EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Hart stopped 25 shots for his sixth shutout of the season as the Everett Silvertips beat the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-0 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Matt Fonteyne had a pair of goals to lead Everett, which extended its win streak to six games.

Patrick Bajkov and Connor Dewar also scored for the Silvertips (29-16-2).

Logan Thompson kicked out 41 shots for Brandon (28-14-4), which is on a four-game slide.

Everett went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Wheat Kings went 0 for 1 with the man advantage.

---

BLADES 4 PATS 3 (OT)

SASKATOON — Nolan Maier made 45 saves and Eric Florchuk scored his second goal of the night at 1:37 of overtime to lift the Blades over Regina.

Chase Wouters and Evan Fiala also found the back of the net for Saskatoon (23-21-3).

Jesse Gabrielle, Cameron Hebig and Sam Steel scored for the Pats (24-20-5). Max Paddock kicked out 28 shots in defeat.

---

BLAZERS 3 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Dylan Ferguson turned aside 36 shots as Kamloops handed the Rebels their 13th loss in a row.

Travis Walton, Jackson Shepard and Orrin Centazzo supplied the scoring for the Blazers (20-23-3).

Josh Tarzwell was the lone Red Deer (10-25-11) skater to beat Ferguson. Riley Lamb made 23 saves in a losing cause.

---

RAIDERS 3 TIGERS 2 (OT)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Vojtech Budik scored a minute into overtime as Prince Albert slipped past the Tigers.

Curtis Miske and Regan Nagy also scored for the Raiders (18-20-8), who got 33 saves from Ian Scott.

Mark Rassell and Josh Williams replied for Medicine Hat (24-18-5). Michael Bullion turned away 24 shots in defeat.

---

COUGARS 4 HURRICANES 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Max Kryski and Josh Curtis scored 16 seconds apart in the third period as the Cougars doubled up Lethbridge to halt a three-game skid.

Jared Bethune and Austin Crossley also scored for Prince George (18-23-7) while Tavin Grant made 30 saves for the victory.

Keltie Jeri-Leon and Jake Elmer supplied the offence for the Hurricanes (22-20-4). Logan Flodell stopped 30 shots in a losing cause.

---

WINTERHAWKS 2 GIANTS 0

LANGLEY, B.C. — Shane Farkas made 31 saves as Portland shut out Vancouver to snap a three-game slide.

Ty Kolle and Mason Mannek scored for the Winterhawks (27-15-4).

David Tendeck stopped 25-of-26 shots for the Giants (25-15-7), who suffered their first regulation-time loss in 11 games (7-0-3).

---

ROCKETS 8 ROYALS 4

KELOWNA, B.C. — Jack Cowell struck twice and Kole Lind had a goal and three helpers as the Rockets snapped Victoria's win streak at four games.

Leif Mattson, Cal Foote, Dillon Dube, Kyle Topping and Carsen Twarynski also scored for Kelowna (29-14-3). Cole Tisdale made 23 saves for the win.

Tyler Soy, Matthew Phillips, Dante Hannoun and Igor Martynov scored for the Royals (27-17-4). Dean McNabb combined with Griffen Outhouse for 34 saves in defeat.

---

CHIEFS 5 AMERICANS 4 (OT)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kailer Yamamoto set up two goals before scoring his own 47 seconds into overtime to lift the Chiefs over Tri-City.

Ethan McIndoe, Jake McGrew, Zach Fischer and Luke Toporowski also scored for Spokane (24-19-3). Bailey Brkin made 31 saves for the win.

Jake Bean, Isaac Johnson, Sasha Mutala and Mitchell Brown replied for the Americans (23-16-7). Patrick Dea combined with Beck Warm for 39 saves in defeat.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 7 BRONCOS 6 (SO)

KENT, Wash. — Turner Ottenbreit scored the shootout winner and Zack Andrusiak had a goal and two assists in regulation as Seattle held on to beat Swift Current for its fourth win in a row.

Nolan Volcan, Sami Moilanen, Donovan Neuls, Matthew Wedman, and Noah Philp also scored for the Thunderbirds (24-16-6) while Dorrin Luding turned aside 26 shots for the victory.

Giorgio Estephan had a pair of goals for the Broncos (33-10-4), who erased a 6-3 third-period deficit to earn a point in their ninth straight games (7-0-2). Glenn Gawdin, Colby Sissons, Tyler Steenbergen and Beck Malenstyn scored. Joel Hofer made 31 saves in defeat.

---