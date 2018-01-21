WHL Roundup: Winterhawks score four straight, come back to beat Wheat Kings

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alex Overhardt scored the eventual winner at 13:48 of the third period as the Portland Winterhawks came from behind to beat the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Joachim Blichfeld, Brendan De Jong and Lane Gilliss all scored in the second period for the Winterhawks (28-15-4), who trailed 3-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Evan Weinger struck twice in the first and Ty Lewis had the other for the Wheat Kings (28-15-4), who are on a five-game slide.

Cole Kehler kicked out 23 shots for Portland as Logan Thompson stopped 36-of-40 shots for Brandon.

The Winterhawks went 1 for 5 on the power play while the Wheat Kings scored on their only man advantage.

SILVERTIPS 4 BRONCOS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Hart made 23 saves as the Silvertips toppled Swift Current to extend their win streak to seven games.

Sean Richards, Garrett Pilon, Riley Sutter and Matt Fonteyne supplied the offence for Everett (30-16-2).

Andrew Fyten scored for the Broncos (33-11-4), who failed to pick up at least one point for the first time in 10 games (7-0-2). Stuart Skinner made 30 saves in defeat.

Richards didn't finish the game as was given a match penalty for attempt to injure at 14:59 of the third period.

WARRIORS 5 BLADES 3

SASKATOON — Brayden Burke scored the go-ahead goal at 12:57 of the third period as league-leading Moose Jaw picked up its ninth win in 10 games by downing the Blades.

Brett Howden, Brecon Wood, Justin Almeida and Jayden Halbgewachs also scored for the Warriors (38-7-3). Brody Wilms made 16 saves for the victory.

Josh Paterson had a pair of goals for Saskatoon (23-22-3) while Eric Florchuk scored the other. Nolan Maier stopped 31-of-35 shots in a losing cause.

HITMEN 4 RAIDERS 3 (OT)

CALGARY — Conner Chaulk scored at 3:37 of overtime as the Hitmen came from behind to beat Prince Albert.

Riley Stotts, Luke Coleman and Jakob Stukel also scored for Calgary (15-26-6), which erased a 3-1 third-period deficit. Nick Schenider made 23 saves for the win.

Kody McDonald, Sean Montgomery and Ozzy Wiesblatt found the back of the net for the Raiders (18-20-9). Ian Scott turned aside 33 shots in defeat.

BLAZERS 4 OIL KINGS 2

EDMONTON — Quinn Benjafield scored twice and added an assist as Kamloops doubled up the Oil Kings for its third win in a row.

Nolan Kneen and Jermaine Loewen also scored for the Blazers (21-23-3), who got a 32-save outing from Max Palaga.

Edmonton (13-27-6) got goals from Brendan Semchuk and Colton Kehler, while Todd Scott kicked out 24 shots in a losing effort.