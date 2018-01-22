AP source: Browns hiring fired Steelers co-ordinator Haley
CLEVELAND — Hue Jackson is finally handing off his Browns
Cleveland's coach, who has handled game-planning and play-calling duties while going 1-31 over two seasons with the Browns, is hiring former Pittsburgh offensive
Jackson interviewed other quality candidates but chose Haley, who spent six seasons guiding Pittsburgh's high-powered
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.
A former head coach with Kansas City, Haley's familiarity with the AFC North will be a huge plus for Jackson as he tries to turn around the Browns following a historic 0-16 season.
The 50-year-old Haley worked in Pittsburgh with some of the NFL's best offensive players — quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown. The trio made the Steelers a challenge for any
The Steelers averaged 25.4 points per game last season while the Browns managed a league-low 14.6.
Haley will inherit an
Haley became the fall guy after Steelers were bounced by Jacksonville in the AFC playoffs. He was criticized for failing to have Roethlisberger sneak on two failed fourth-down plays. Haley called a wide pitch that lost yardage and Roethlisberger threw an incompletion on the second critical play as the Steelers were beaten 45-42 by the Jaguars, who advanced to the conference championship.
Haley reportedly had a strained relationship with Roethlisberger, and that disconnect could have hastened the Steelers electing not to renew his contract.
Haley went 19-27 and had one playoff appearance with the Chiefs, who fired him late in the 2011 season. Prior to that, he worked as Arizona's offensive
