B.C. Lions sign Canadian defensive lineman David Menard to extension

Menard, 27, of Chicoutimi, Que., has 15 sacks and 38 tackles over four seasons with B.C. The Lions selected the former University of Montreal player in the fourth round of the 2014 CFL draft.

"David is a valued and productive part of our defence," head coach Wally Buono said in a statement. "He has embraced every role we've given him whether it's as a starter or rotation player and we are very happy to have him back with us."