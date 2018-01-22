Blackhawks activate C Anisimov from IR
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have activated
Anisimov missed 10 straight games with an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old Anisimov has 13 goals, including six game-winners, and five assists in 36 games this season.
Last-place Chicago hosts Tampa Bay on Monday night.
