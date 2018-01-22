Bruins rookie McAvoy has abnormal heart rhythm; out 2 weeks
Boston Bruins rookie Charlie McAvoy has been treated for an abnormal heart rhythm and is expected to need about two weeks to recover.
The 20-year-old
McAvoy was treated Monday at Massachusetts General Hospital.
A 2016 first-round draft pick, McAvoy made his NHL debut during last year's playoffs. This season, he has five goals and 20 assists in 45 games.
