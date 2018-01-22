Cardinals hire Panthers D-coordinator Wilks as head coach
PHOENIX — Steve Wilks is the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals announced Monday that the 48-year-old Carolina Panthers defensive
Wilks spent one season as
Wilks replaces Bruce Arians, who retired after five seasons and compiled a franchise-record 50 victories.
Wilks was in Arizona for a second interview last week. He also coached for 11 years at the collegiate level, including a one-year stint as head coach at Savannah State in 1999.
The Cardinals planned to introduce Wilks as coach at a news conference Tuesday at team headquarters.
