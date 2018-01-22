Greg Knapp returns to Atlanta Falcons as quarterback coach
A
A
Share via Email
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that Greg Knapp is returning to the team as quarterback coach, working with 2016 MVP Matt Ryan.
Knapp replaces Bush Hamdan, who left to become the offensive
Knapp was the Falcons' offensive
In 2006, the Falcons rushed for a team-record 183.7 yards per game as Vick became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for 1,000 yards in a season.
The most recent stop in Knapp's 30-year coaching career was Denver, where he worked from 2013-16 as quarterback coach and passing game
In Atlanta, the 54-year-old Knapp will work with Steve Sarkisian, whose came under fire after the Falcons' league-leading
___
For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police search for man accused of assaulting, abducting woman in N.S.
-
Tristan Cleveland: Stop blaming obese people for obesity, when Halifax planning is more to blame
-
‘He would not kill anybody,’ says sister of man charged in Gay Village slayings
-
'We want to make school for everybody:’ A look inside the new Dartmouth South Academy