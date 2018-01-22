Hamburg hires Hollerbach as coach in bid for survival

HAMBURG — Struggling Hamburger SV hired Bernd Hollerbach as coach on Monday to replace the fired Markus Gisdol.

The Bundesliga club said the 48-year-old Hollerbach signed a deal through June 2019 and will be presented after taking charge of his first training session on Monday. The club gave no other details.

Gisdol was fired early Sunday following Hamburg's 2-0 loss to last-place Cologne. It was the team's fourth league loss in a row and left Hamburg only three points from the bottom.

Gisdol had been in charge since September 2016 but never managed to steer the side away from the bottom half of the table. Hamburg — the only team to have played every Bundesliga season since the league's formation in 1963 — finished one point above the relegation zone last season.

While it finished five points clear in 2016, the club needed the playoffs to survive in 2015 and 2014.