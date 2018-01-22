Hector Cuper to leave Egypt after this year's World Cup
CAIRO — Egypt coach Hector Cuper is likely to leave the team after the World Cup.
Egypt national team manager Eihab Laheita says the Argentine coach has received several job offers, but declined to be more specific.
Since taking over in 2015, Cuper led Egypt to qualification for the World Cup in Russia, a first since 1990. Last year, he took the team to the final of the African Cup of Nations after the record seven-time champions had failed to qualify since 2010.
Before taking over at Egypt, the 62-year-old Cuper coached a variety of clubs, mainly in Italy and Spain.
