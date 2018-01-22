Juventus beats Genoa 1-0 to trail Napoli by 1 point

TURIN, Italy — Juventus closed the gap on Serie A leader Napoli back to just one point as the six-time defending champion eased past Genoa 1-0 on Monday.

Douglas Costa scored in the 16th minute, the first conceded by Genoa in five league matches. It was a less than convincing performance from Juventus but it was never really troubled, as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny — standing in for the still-injured Gianluigi Buffon — was little more than a spectator.

"What was important was to win," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. "At the end there was a bit of nervousness because we were lacking in energy a bit.

"We could have finished off the match in the first half, and again with a couple of occasions after the break. We didn't manage to so compliments to Genoa."

The battle for the Serie A title is shaping into a two-horse race. Juventus moved 10 points clear of third-placed Lazio, although the capital side has a match in hand.

"The season is still long and all those who are behind us can still get back into the race," Allegri said. "It was important to stay in Napoli's slipstream."

Juventus needed to win after Napoli beat Atalanta 1-0 on Sunday.

Allegri's side started brightly and had an early chance to take the lead but Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin did well to keep out a free kick from specialist Miralem Panic.