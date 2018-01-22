Malaga ends losing streak with 1-1 draw at Eibar in La Liga
MADRID — Last-place Malaga halted its four-match losing streak by drawing at Eibar 1-1 in the Spanish league on Monday.
Eibar stayed eighth in the standings.
Youssef En-Nesyri put Malaga ahead in the 16th minute with its first goal in five matches, but victory escaped when Kike Garcia equalized for the hosts in the 75th.
Malaga debuted former player Jose Gonzalez as its coach.
More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga
Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni
