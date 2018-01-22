Parra out of France's 6 Nations opener with knee problems

PARIS — Clermont scrumhalf Morgan Parra will have to wait a bit longer before making his long-awaited international return after being ruled out of France's opening Six Nations match against Ireland because of pain in his knees.

The French rugby federation said Monday that newly-appointed coach Jacques Brunel has replaced Parra with Baptiste Serin, who has made 16 appearances for France.

Brunel was appointed last month as a successor for Guy Noves, who was fired following poor results against New Zealand and South Africa.

Parra was a mainstay when France won the Grand Slam in 2010 and reached the Rugby World Cup final a year later. The last of his 66 appearances came during France's 62-13 loss to New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals.