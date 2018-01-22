Parra out of France's 6 Nations opener with knee problems
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — Clermont scrumhalf Morgan Parra will have to wait a bit longer before making his long-awaited international return after being ruled out of France's opening Six Nations match against Ireland because of pain in his knees.
The French rugby federation said Monday that newly-appointed coach Jacques Brunel has replaced Parra with Baptiste Serin, who has made 16 appearances for France.
Brunel was appointed last month as a successor for Guy Noves, who was fired following poor results against New Zealand and South Africa.
Parra was a mainstay when France won the Grand Slam in 2010 and reached the Rugby World Cup final a year later. The last of his 66 appearances came during France's 62-13 loss to New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals.
Fullback Brice Dulin will also miss the match against Ireland on Feb. 3 at the Stade de France because of a calf injury. He has been replaced by Hugo Bonneval.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘He would not kill anybody,’ says sister of man charged in Gay Village slayings
-
Police in N.S. search for man accused of assaulting, forcing woman into car
-
'We want to make school for everybody:’ A look inside the new Dartmouth South Academy
-
Woman confirmed as victim in second suspicious death in Dartmouth: Halifax police