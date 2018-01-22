Ronaldo has stitches for face cut in La Liga

MADRID — Cristiano Ronaldo has received a few stitches to his face after being cut by a defender's boot in the Spanish league.

Ronaldo's face was covered in blood after the cut close to his left eye while scoring on Sunday, when his Real Madrid side was beating Deportivo La Coruna 7-1.

The club confirmed on Monday it was not serious, but released a video showing it could have been worse.

Coach Zinedine Zidane said after the match Ronaldo was fine and needed only "two or three stitches."

At the time, Ronaldo stayed on the ground while doctors attended to him. They could not contain the blood and Ronaldo had to leave the game even though there were about five minutes left and Madrid had already made all three substitutions.

As he left the field and blood was spilling down his face and neck, he asked for the doctor's cellphone to look at the injury. Using the phone camera as a mirror, Ronaldo checked the damage and was not happy with what he saw, shaking his head briefly.

The injury happened while he was diving to head in the ball from near the penalty spot. Deportivo defender Fabian Schar tried to hit the ball and ended up striking Ronaldo's face with his right boot.

Ronaldo scored his first goal of the match a few minutes earlier, ending a three-game scoreless streak.

Madrid also ended a three-match winless run at home, but it still left Zidane's team 19 points behind Spanish league leader Barcelona with a game in hand.

Madrid's next game is on Wednesday at home against Leganes in the second leg of the Copa del Rey. Madrid won the first match 1-0 using its second-stringers.

It remains unclear if Ronaldo will be available for the second leg.

