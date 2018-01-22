Seahawks part ways with defensive assistant Travis Jones
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have "mutually parted ways" with defensive assistant coach Travis Jones after five seasons with the team.
The Seahawks announced the decision Monday. Jones served as Seattle's defensive line coach from 2013-16 and moved into a defensive assistant role with the team for the 2017 season.
Jones, 45, joined Seattle the year the Seahawks won the Super Bowl with the best
Clint Hurtt was Seattle's defensive line coach in 2017.
Jones is the fifth member of Seattle's coaching staff from the 2017 season that will not be returning.
