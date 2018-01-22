The Latest: Elise Mertens into Australian Open semifinals

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Latest on Tuesday at the Australian Open (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Elise Mertens has taken a 10-match winning streak straight into the Australian Open semifinals.

The 22-year-old Belgian player had an upset 6-4, 6-0 win over No. 4 Elina Svitolina in the first women's quarterfinal on Tuesday at Rod Laver Arena.

Mertens, ranked 37th, successfully defended her Hobart International title two weeks ago, and has now won five matches at Melbourne Park.

Mertens dominated, leading 5-2 in the first set. She won a 27-point rally while holding serve in the fourth game of the second set, then hit a backhand winner into the open corner to break Svitolina in the next game for a 5-0 lead.

Serving the match, Mertens clinched it on her first opportunity with a backhand winner, then threw her arms up in the air in celebration.

Svitolina, 23, could have attained the No. 1 ranking after the Australian Open if she won and other results went her way.

Mertens will play either second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki or Carla Suarez Navarro in the semis. They play their quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

_____

12:15 p.m.

Quarterfinal play begins at the Australian Open on Tuesday, with top-seeded Rafael Nadal continuing his quest for a second Australian title and 17th Grand Slam championship overall, and Caroline Wozniacki looking for her first anywhere.

Nadal will play the opening night match on Rod Laver Arena against Marin Cilic, who has lost five of six matches against the Spanish lefthander.

The second-seeded Wozniacki, who could return to the No. 1 ranking with a win here, plays Carla Suarez Navarro.

First up is a quarterfinal between No. 4 Elina Svitolina and Elise Mertens, who is on a nine-match winning streak.