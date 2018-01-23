5 Croats to serve jail terms for Serbia fan trouble
BELGRADE, Serbia — Five Croats who were arrested in Serbia after a massive fan brawl at a soccer match last month will serve four to six months in prison as part of a plea bargain deal with the prosecutors.
Lawyer Maja Trkulja said Tuesday they are expected to serve their prison sentences in Serbia and be banned from entering the country for another five years.
The group pleaded guilty to "violent
The appearance of Croats at a stadium in Serbia is highly unusual because of tension stemming from their war in the 1990s. Clashes between Partizan and Red Star fans have been common.
