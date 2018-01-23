Sports

A-Rod again replaces Boone, joins ESPN Sunday Night Baseball

FILE - In this June 23, 2017, file photo, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez sits in the stands before the start of a baseball game in Miami. Rodriguez once again is taking over for Aaron Boone in a high-profile spot, this time moving into the ESPN booth for Sunday Night Baseball. ESPN announced Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, that A-Rod was joining its crew as an analyst. The former star slugger will become a rare, two-network announcer _ he will continue as a studio analyst for Fox Sports in the postseason. Rodriguez fills the ESPN spot held last season by Boone, hired last month to manage the New York Yankees. It will mark the second time Rodriguez has followed Boone. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

BRISTOL, Conn. — Alex Rodriguez is taking over for Aaron Boone again, this time moving into the ESPN booth for Sunday Night Baseball.

ESPN announced Tuesday that A-Rod was joining its crew as an analyst. The former star slugger will become a rare, two-network announcer — he will continue as a studio analyst for Fox Sports in the post-season .

Rodriguez fills the ESPN spot held last season by Boone, hired last month to manage the New York Yankees.

Boone hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning of Game 7 in the 2003 AL Championship Series against Boston, but the third baseman tore up his knee in the off-season and missed a year.

Rodriguez became his replacement with the Yankees, acquired from Texas in a trade before the 2004 season. Rodriguez stayed with the team through 2016, hit 696 career home runs and now works for the club as an adviser.

