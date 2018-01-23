A-Rod again replaces Boone, joins ESPN Sunday Night Baseball

BRISTOL, Conn. — Alex Rodriguez is taking over for Aaron Boone again, this time moving into the ESPN booth for Sunday Night Baseball.

ESPN announced Tuesday that A-Rod was joining its crew as an analyst. The former star slugger will become a rare, two-network announcer — he will continue as a studio analyst for Fox Sports in the post-season .

Rodriguez fills the ESPN spot held last season by Boone, hired last month to manage the New York Yankees.

Boone hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning of Game 7 in the 2003 AL Championship Series against Boston, but the third baseman tore up his knee in the off-season and missed a year.

Rodriguez became his replacement with the Yankees, acquired from Texas in a trade before the 2004 season. Rodriguez stayed with the team through 2016, hit 696 career home runs and now works for the club as an adviser.

